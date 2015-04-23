PARIS, April 23 French oil services provider
Technip reported a 34.9 percent rise in first-quarter
adjusted core profits on Thursday and tweaked its forecasts for
2015 as its subsea division was seen outperforming and its
onshore/offshore unit lagging.
The Paris-based group said it was now expecting adjusted
operating profit from recurring activities in offshore/onshore
around the bottom of a previously indicated range of 250
million-290 million euros in 2015.
In its subsea division however, it now expects the adjusted
operating profit around the top of a 810-840 million euro range
for this year.
Technip said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 243.7 million
euros ($260.81 million) in the first quarter, giving an EBITDA
margin of 8.5 percent, up from 7.3 percent a year ago.
Reported revenue rose 16.8 percent to 2.883 billion euros
and underlying net profit rose 60.7 percent to 108 million
euros.
Analysts had expected on average 2.59 billion euros in sales
and a net profit of 123 million euros, according to a Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S consensus.
Capital spending cuts by oil companies following the more
than 50 percent drop in crude prices have made life harder for
oil equipment and service suppliers worldwide.
($1 = 0.9344 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)