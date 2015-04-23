PARIS, April 23 French oil services provider Technip reported a 34.9 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted core profits on Thursday and tweaked its forecasts for 2015 as its subsea division was seen outperforming and its onshore/offshore unit lagging.

The Paris-based group said it was now expecting adjusted operating profit from recurring activities in offshore/onshore around the bottom of a previously indicated range of 250 million-290 million euros in 2015.

In its subsea division however, it now expects the adjusted operating profit around the top of a 810-840 million euro range for this year.

Technip said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 243.7 million euros ($260.81 million) in the first quarter, giving an EBITDA margin of 8.5 percent, up from 7.3 percent a year ago.

Reported revenue rose 16.8 percent to 2.883 billion euros and underlying net profit rose 60.7 percent to 108 million euros.

Analysts had expected on average 2.59 billion euros in sales and a net profit of 123 million euros, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus.

Capital spending cuts by oil companies following the more than 50 percent drop in crude prices have made life harder for oil equipment and service suppliers worldwide. ($1 = 0.9344 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)