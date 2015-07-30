(Adds CFO quote, details)
PARIS, July 30 French oil services company
Technip swung to a net loss of 306.9 million euros
($337 million) in the second quarter after it took a 570 million
euro charge following a restructuring plan announced earlier
this month.
Technip said on July 6 it would cut 6,000 jobs as it steps
up cost cutting in the face of a plunge in oil prices that has
forced its oil-company customers to slash spending.
Technip's 79 percent plunge in order intake in the second
quarter, compared with the same period last year, highlights the
challenges faced by oil services firms as new projects are
delayed or cancelled.
The group's Onshore/Offshore division, which builds oil
rigs, refineries and liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, has
been hit harder, with new orders shrinking by 87 percent. Its
Subsea division, which supplies pipelines and umbilicals for the
offshore industry, was down 60 percent.
Customers such as Total have also pressured oil
services firms to cut the price of equipment, which is visible
in Technip's operating margins, which shrank to 3.1 percent in
the second quarter compared with 9.2 percent in the same period
last year.
"I think our clients do see costs coming down, and that's
across all segments of oil services," Technip CFO Julian Waldron
told reporters on a conference call.
"But I think what will take longer is working through the
redesign, working through the standardisation, which will drive
costs structurally out of projects," he said.
In a statement earlier on Thursday, Technip said its
underlying net profit rose to 183 million euros, its operating
profit from recurring activities rose 17 percent to 282 million
euros, and sales rose 18 percent to 3.1 billion euros.
Analysts had expected 2.85 billion euros in revenue, 228
million euros in operating profit from recurring activities, and
182 million euros in underlying net profit, according to a
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus.
Its order intake fell to 1.5 billion euros.
