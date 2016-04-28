(Adds details, CFO quote, background)
By Bate Felix
PARIS, April 28 French oil services company
Technip reported a smaller-than-expected drop in
quarterly revenue on Thursday, as a strong backlog of projects
meant its vessel use rate was at a record high despite the slump
in the oil and gas sector.
Technip said its vessel use rate for the quarter reached a
record 82 percent compared with 68 percent in the first quarter
of 2015 and 74 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015.
The company said adjusted revenue was 2.762 billion euros
($3.1 bln), down 4.2 percent from the same period a year ago. A
poll of Reuters analysts had estimated its revenue at 2.692
billion euros.
The company whose projects include providing modules for the
Yamal LNG project in Russia and logistics support for Brazil's
Petrobras, said underlying net income rose 35 percent to 145.4
million euros in the quarter compared with the same period in
2015.
Technip said it was pursuing cost savings with a target of 1
billion euros by the end of 2017, adding that general expenses
fell 11 percent year-on-year in the quarter.
Technip and other oil services companies have seen business
shrink as their oil explorer clients cut investment and
spending, and suspended or cancelled projects due to the
prolonged fall in oil prices.
"Our clients are still under a lot of pressure from their
shareholders to demonstrate they are cutting capex and costs,"
Technip Chief Financial Officer Julian Waldron told reporters.
"They are doing that in the short term by not going ahead
with projects and putting pressure on their supply chain and I
expect that to continue," he said.
New orders totalled 930 million euros in the first quarter,
down from 1.5 billion euros in the same quarter last year.
Waldron said he expected orders to pick up slightly over the
next few quarters as some larger strategic projects will be
awarded this year.
Technip's total backlog of projects was at 15 billion euros
which the company said will enable it to meet its financial
targets for the year.
It confirmed its 2016 full-year revenue target of between
4.7 billion and 5 billion euros in the subsea division, and
targeted adjusted operating income from recurring activities of
between 640 and 680 million euros.
($1 = 0.8823 euros)
