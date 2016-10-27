* Q3 net income up 12.4 pct to 184 mln

* Sees FY adjusted revenue above 5 bln euros

* Aims to close FMC Technologies merger in January (Adds merger details, analysts comments, share price)

By Bate Felix

PARIS, Oct 27 Technip raised targets for its subsea division on Thursday after the French oil services company beat third-quarter expectations helped by cost cuts.

Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko said the company was seeing pockets of growth in the North Sea with a number of final investment decisions in new fields, and sustained activity in Brazil, which had enabled it to raise its outlook.

Technip's clients include oil majors which have cut spending in recent years due to weak oil prices.

In the third quarter Technip beat forecasts with adjusted net income up 12.4 percent at 184 million euros, topping the 148 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Adjusted revenue fell 6.1 percent to 2.9 billion euros, but that was higher than the 2.7 billion expected by analysts.

"We expect to enter 2017 with a good backlog and promising prospects, and intend to continue to drive our costs down and focus on solid project execution," Technip said in a statement.

It said it now expects adjusted operating income from recurring activities of around 700 million euros, up from around 680 million. It also raised its forecast for 2016 adjusted revenue to more than 5 billion euros from a range of 4.7 to 5 billion.

It kept its guidance for the onshore/offshore segment unchanged.

Technip said project completion was ahead of schedule in the Ghana T.E.N project, and that delivery of all 78 modules for phase 1 of the Yamal LNG project in Russia had boosted vessel utilisation.

Its shares surged as investors cheered the results. It was the top gainer on the blue chip CAC 40, up 3 percent at 60.9 euros and outperformed the broader European oil and gas index which was down 0.29 percent.

"Profits were better than expectations and the balance sheet is strong but backlog continues to fall," said analysts at Liberum, who have a hold recommendation on the stock with a target price of 45 euros.

The company said its merger with FMC Technologies was on track and that major milestones had been reached over the past three months.

"Along with obtaining anti-trust (clearance) in most countries, we have foreign investment approvals both in the U.S. and in France as well as Securities and Exchange Commission support," Pilenko said, adding that the pairing had recorded a first project win.

The two companies will hold shareholders' meetings on December 5 aiming to close the merger in January, earlier than originally planned, Technip said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Editing by Jason Neely)