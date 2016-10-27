PARIS Oct 27 French oil services company
Technip raised its full-year 2016 objectives for its
subsea division after revenue and profit for the third quarter
beat expectations as it continues to cut costs due to the
prolonged fall in oil prices.
Technip's adjusted revenue for the quarter was 2.9 billion
euros ($3.16 billion), while net income for the same period rose
12.4 percent to 184 million euros.
A poll Reuters poll for Technip's net adjusted income was
148 million euros, and revenue of 2.7 billion euros.
"A robust operational performance associated with strong
cost reduction measures enabled Technip to record a solid third
quarter," Technip's CEO Thierry Pilenko said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
