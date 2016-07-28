South Sudan's ousted army chief returns to capital
NAIROBI, May 13 South Sudan's ousted army chief Paul Malong returned to the capital Juba on Saturday, saying he had no intention of staging a revolt against President Salva Kiir's government.
PARIS, July 28 French oil services company Technip said on Thursday plans to cut spending due to the fall in oil prices was ahead of schedule as it reported a better-than-expected second quarter revenue.
* Technip says cost reduction plan ahead of schedule with 900 million euros ($995.94 million) savings to be delivered by 2016 (previously 700 million) out of the total planned of 1 billion euros.
* Technip says adjusted revenue at 2.8 billion euros, stable versus 1Q 16; balanced between both business segments.
* Says Adjusted operating income from recurring activities at 260 million euros, net Income of 123 million.
* Says upgrades 2016 objectives.
* Order intake in the second quarter at 1.5 billion euros.
* Says continue to expect for some time yet a slow rate of new orders and continued competitive pressure across the industry, notably for offshore developments: the prolonged and harsh downturn has not ended.
* Says received a successful early conclusion of the U.S. antitrust review from U.S. regulators. ($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus)
NAIROBI, May 13 Seven South Sudanese opposition groups, including that of rebel leader Riek Machar, said on Saturday they had agreed to work closely in their bid to oust President Salva Kiir's government, as the civil war drags on in the oil-producing nation.