PARIS, July 26 French oil services group Technip posted a 1.3 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday and kept its outlook for the year as it saw no impact yet from the lower oil price and Europe's economic troubles on its business.

Net income reached 134.2 million euros ($162.7 million) while sales rose 23.3 percent to 2.052 billion. Technip's order backlog hit another record in the second quarter, at 12.724 billion euros.

"We continue to see strong bidding activity in nearly all our markets, with no impact as yet from either the lower market price of oil or economic issues affecting Europe," Chairman and Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko said in a statement.

"Our customers remain focused on solving technology and resource challenges to meet their production objectives." ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)