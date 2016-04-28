MILAN, April 28 Italy's Technogym IPO-TECH.MI
has priced an all-secondary public offering of 25 percent of its
capital at 3.25 euros a share, the company said on Thursday.
The offer, which was four times oversubscribed, gives the
fitness and wellness group a market capitalisation of 650
million euros ($738 million), it said.
Salhouse Holding, a vehicle of Arle Capital Partners, sold
the shares to domestic and foreign institutional investors to
raise 162.5 million euros.
The shares are set to debut on the Milan stock market on
Tuesday, Technogym said.
Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Mediobanca are joint global
coordinators and joint bookrunners.
($1 = 0.8813 euro)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Peter Cooney)