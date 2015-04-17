MILAN/LONDON, April 17 Italian fitness equipment maker Technogym has picked Mediobanca, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs as global coordinators of its planned initial public offering on the Milan stock exchange, two sources close to the matter said.

The company, which is 60 percent owned by Italian brothers Nerio and Pierluigi Alessandri and 40 percent by private equity fund Arle Capital Partners, could list its shares at the end of the year but will more likely do so early next year, one of the sources said.

The source said Technogym aims for a valuation of at least 10 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

In 2014 EBITDA rose 77 percent to 64.8 million euros ($69.87 million) compared with 2013 on revenues rising 13 percent to 466 million euros. Net debt fell to 57.2 million euros at the end of 2014 from 87 million euros at end 2013.

Technogym declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9275 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, Freya Berry and Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Susan Thomas)