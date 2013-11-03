By Noel Randewich
| SUNNYVALE, California
SUNNYVALE, California Nov 3 Tucked away in an
air conditioned data center in Silicon Valley is a hodgepodge of
black boxes, circuit boards and cooling fans owned by
27-year-old Aaron Jackson-Wilde, a modern-day prospector looking
for Bitcoins.
Since discovering the digital currency a few months ago,
Jackson-Wilde has paid about $2,000 for his "rigs," which are
powered by specialized computer chips. They are designed to help
operate and maintain the Bitcoin network - and, in return,
generate a small reward in a process known as "Bitcoin mining."
A form of electronic money independent of traditional
banking, Bitcoins started circulating in 2009 and have since
become the most prominent of several fledgling digital
currencies.
While they quickly gained a reputation for facilitating drug
deals and money laundering, Bitcoins have of late garnered
attention from investors, such as venture capital firm
Andreessen Horowitz. The volume of transactions using Bitcoins
today remains miniscule, but enthusiasts believe the
peer-to-peer currency will play a major role in e-commerce and
could eventually become as ubiquitous as email.
Bitcoin mining is based on a unique feature of the digital
currency. Unlike traditional currencies, where a central bank
decides how much money to print based on goals like controlling
inflation, no central authority governs the supply of Bitcoins.
Instead, Bitcoin transactions are tracked by a network of
computers that solve complex mathematical problems to validate
transactions and prevent counterfeit. The system automatically
generates new Bitcoins as the math problems are solved and
rewards them to the computer operators.
In a key twist that keeps inflation in check, the difficulty
of the cryptographic math that leads to newly minted coins grows
as more computers join the network.
That has led some technology professionals to target a new
market in souped-up computers and specialized chips aimed at the
growing ranks of Bitcoin "miners."
Consider Ravi Iyengar, who first heard of Bitcoins about six
months ago. Since then he has quit his job as a senior chip
architect at Samsung Electronics and raised $1.5
million to launch CoinTerra. He says he has already pre-sold
more than $5 million worth of the hardware he has designed for
Bitcoin mining.
"I've been in arms races throughout my career - AMD,
ARM, Intel," said Iyengar, referring to
prominent semiconductor companies, "but none of them match the
intensity of Bitcoin mining. Each month in Bitcoin mining is
like a year."
PERISHABLE SILICON
Little is known about exactly who started Bitcoin, but the
concept was introduced in a 2008 paper written under the
pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Since then, Satoshi Nakamoto has
become sort of a patron saint among advocates pushing for
Bitcoins as an alternative to national currencies.
Bitcoin is not backed by physical assets, is not run by any
person or group, and its value depends on people's confidence in
the currency. The dollar price of Bitcoins has spiked over the
past year as more people became aware of the currency and
speculators jumped into the market, which remains highly
volatile. Bitcoin recently broke $200, compared to $12 a year
ago.
The goal of Bitcoin miners is to pull in more than what they
spend on their rigs - some cost over $20,000 - and the
electricity they need to keep the machines running 24 hours a
day.
That is no easy feat. In the past three months, miners added
so much gear with drastically improved chips that processing
power on the network jumped from 289 terahashes per second to
more than 4,000 terahashes per second, according to The Genesis
Block, a blog that collects Bitcoin data.
In reaction, the network drove up the difficulty of
verifying each cryptographic block of transaction data, making
it even harder to break even on investments in costly mining
gear.
"Bitcoin makes silicon perishable," said Andreas
Antonopoulos, a digital currency entrepreneur in San Francisco.
"Your mining rig rots away in front of your eyes every day you
have it."
It has become so hard to make a profit that comparisons to
the 19th century California gold rush, when money was often made
selling shovels to naive prospectors, have become a running joke
among Bitcoin miners.
"It's the guys who sell the equipment who are making the
money, not the Bitcoin miners," said Jackson-Wilde, a manager at
a company that makes motorcycle batteries.
CoinTerra believes spending on new Bitcoin mining chips
could easily hit $100 million a year for the next three years,
assuming no change in prices. While that is peanuts for large
semiconductor companies like Intel Corp and Qualcomm
Inc, it is a lucrative market for a handful of small
developers.
About 11.9 million Bitcoins, worth $2.4 billion at recent
prices, have been minted since the currency began circulating.
Based on recent activity, the network is on track to create
around 1.4 million new Bitcoins annually over the next three
years, the equivalent of more than $280 million a year at recent
exchange rates.
Reflecting growing competition, Jackson-Wilde says his gear
- which features model names like Erupter, Jalapeno and Spartan
- now pulls in a tiny fraction of the Bitcoins it used to, but
he expects another $10,000 worth of next-generation equipment to
put him in the black.
Despite the expenditures, he considers himself a hobbyist
committed to supporting the Bitcoin network rather than a
serious digital-currency investor.
"Buying and selling Bitcoins is enticing, but it's not as
enticing as being part of it and actually having hardware," he
said.
HOBBY STATE
Mining with a simple laptop PC was easy back in 2009, when
the fledgling Bitcoin network was a fraction of its current
size. But within a year, hobbyists found that graphics chips,
often referred to as GPUs and widely used by PC gamers, could
provide a major boost in mining output.
Miners cobbled together dozens of graphics chips in their
garages and basements, surrounded by fans to keep the
electronics from overheating.
Then in 2010, entrepreneurs caught wind. Jeff Ownby and a
handful of colleagues had just formed Butterfly Labs with the
goal of using off-the-shelf programmable chips, known as FPGAs,
to help banks run complex financial risk simulations.
"As we were starting down the road planning this, we read
about Bitcoin and said 'Wow, this is exactly what we're trying
to do here,'" Ownby said. "It was pretty much in a hobby state,
so we thought this might be something."
Butterfly Labs and other startups optimized FPGAs, which are
more typically used in factories and telecommunications gear, to
work efficiently on the Bitcoin network.
In 2012, the Bitcoin arms race escalated again when
Butterfly Labs and rivals, all with little or no semiconductor
engineering experience, started designing chips from the ground
up. Custom chips, known as application specific integrated
circuits (ASICs), are normally made by companies focused on
high-volume products like televisions - not startups making
small batches of digital mining devices.
"They're the Wild West," said John Cheng, head of California
based-Custom Silicon Solutions, which helped Butterfly Labs
design and manufacture its ASIC. "There's a certain rhythm
you're used to in the chip business. It's usually two or three
years before your ramp, but these guys wanted to ramp in six
months."
Butterfly Labs said on Thursday it recently took a
downpayment for new mining gear in Bitcoins equivalent to $1
million, the largest-ever transaction in the digital currency.
It identified the customer as HashTrade, a company selling
contracts for cloud-based Bitcoin mining run in data centers.
David Johnston, executive director of BitAngels, an
investment group, says consolidation in Bitcoin mining is well
underway.
"Mining has been going through these different generations
and going up a learning curve, from amateurs running CPUs and
GPUs to new professionally funded companies with experienced
chip designers taking it to the state of the art," Johnston
said.
Still, there remain plenty of oddities in the Bitcoin mining
business. Johnston cited ASICMiner, which both sells mining rigs
and runs its own mining operations, as one of the largest and
most respected operators. The company has even sold stock to
online investors who paid in Bitcoins.
ASICMiner recently had a market value equivalent to $50
million, according to data on the BitFunder online exchange.
But few know where the company is located, or even who is in
charge. The chief executive communicates through web forums
under the pseudonym "Friedcat."