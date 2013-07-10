By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 Global shipments of
personal computers slumped 10.9 percent in the second quarter,
the fifth straight quarterly decline in a market that has been
devastated by the popularity of tablets, research firm Gartner
said on Wednesday.
Marking the longest decline in the PC industry's history,
Hewlett-Packard in the June quarter lost ground to
Lenovo, now the world's leading personal computer
maker with a market share of 16.7 percent.
"We are seeing the PC market reduction directly tied to the
shrinking installed base of PCs, as inexpensive tablets displace
the low-end machines used primarily for consumption in mature
and developed markets," Gartner analyst Mikako Kitagawa said in
a news release.
Also on Wednesday, research firm IDC said PC shipments
dropped 11.4 percent in the second quarter, a bit better than
expected.
"With second-quarter growth so close to forecast, we are
still looking for some improvement in growth during the second
half of the year," analyst Jay Chou said in IDC's report.
PC makers shipped 76 million computers in the June quarter,
compared with 85.3 million in the same quarter last year,
Gartner said.