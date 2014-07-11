By Noel Randewich and Bill Rigby
SAN FRANCISCO/SEATTLE, July 11 Improved demand
for personal computers after years of declines may not last as
emerging markets remain weak and recent corporate upgrades in
the United States and Europe may prove fleeting.
The latest sign that the PC market's stability could be
short-lived came from technology distributor Synnex Corp
. Its shares have slumped 16 percent since Chief
Executive Officer Kevin Murai warned earlier in July that
increased demand was already waning from companies buying new
computers to upgrade their operating systems after Microsoft
Corp stopped supporting Windows XP in April.
Investors have pushed shares in PC mainstays Microsoft and
Intel Corp and parts suppliers such as Seagate and
Western Digital Corp to decade- or record-highs, partly
on bets that the global slump in PC demand that began with Apple
Inc's launch of the iPad in 2010 may have hit bottom.
But detractors point out the story is far from certain.
Demand is still falling in emerging markets such as China,
crucial to any sustained comeback. While up to a quarter of the
world's PCs still employ the 13-year-old Windows XP, it is
unclear how many will choose tablets or Apple and Google Inc
"Chrome" computers over PCs, rather than upgrade to
newer Windows versions.
"If this is only a couple quarters of flat growth and all of
a sudden we go down to 5 and 7 percent year-over-year declines
again, then people are going to get nervous and say we don't
know where the bottom is," said Chuck Jones, founder of research
firm Sand Hill Insights.
Intel reports its second-quarter results on Tuesday, while
Microsoft posts earnings on July 22 and both are likely to shed
more light on the state of the global PC market. Seagate, which
reports on July 17 and Western Digital, which gives its results
on July 30, could fill in the picture further.
BETTER SENTIMENT
Optimism on Wall Street has grown since Intel unexpectedly
raised its quarterly and annual revenue outlooks in June,
sending its shares to levels not seen in a decade. Microsoft's
stock is at highs last seen in 2000.
Shipments of PCs were flat in the June quarter, according to
research firm Gartner, a better-than-expected result.
"Market feedback on the PC space is much better than 18
months ago," memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc
President Mark Adams told Reuters in June. "We've been talking
and planning about the back half of the year with our customers
and they're pretty focused on making sure we don't take away
(DRAM) capacity." DRAM chips are widely used in PCs.
Global tablet shipments in the March quarter fell for the
first time ever, according to NPD DisplaySearch. U.S. consumers
who once thought they would get by with a tablet are gravitating
toward cheap laptops.
"The PC is not dead. There is a healthy market under there,"
FBR analyst Chris Rolland said, pointing to a gradually
improving U.S. economy.
But in China and other developing countries, once major
growth engines for the PC industry, shipments of laptops are
still falling as consumers choose tablets. It is unclear to what
extent people in developing countries will eventually follow
wealthier U.S. consumers back to buying both tablets and
laptops, said IDC analyst Loren Loverde.
Even Microsoft no longer sounds as confident in the PC's
prospects. In a recent TV commercial, it described its newest
Surface Pro as a "tablet that can replace your laptop," a major
shift for a company that still depends on PCs for a sizeable
amount of revenue.
