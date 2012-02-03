* East-West disagreements over cyberspace rise
* Intellectual property theft, Internet freedom key issues
* Increasingly obvious gap between US, alies, Russia ,China
By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
LONDON - With worries growing over computer hacking, data
theft and the risk of digital attacks destroying essential
systems, western states and their allies are co-operating closer
than ever on cyber security.
But as they do so, the gulf between them and China and
Russia -- blamed for many recent hacks and with a very different
and much more authoritarian view over the future of the Internet
-- grows ever wider.
Last week, Chinese officials turned down invitations to a
privately-run conference of military and civilian experts on
cyber security in London, telling organisers Defence IQ they
would not attend due to a "low tide" in relations with the US,
particularly its military. A senior Russian official also pulled
out at the last moment, citing a failure to obtain a UK Visa in
time -- although other attendees suspected that might simply
have been an excuse.
Western officials talk down such snubs. But they admit
progress towards international agreement on "norms of behaviour"
in cyberspace remains a distant dream.
"It is worrying," says John Bassett, a former senior
official at British signals intelligence agency GCHQ and now
senior fellow at London's Royal United Services Institute. "If
anything, in the last year the differences have become more
apparent and there seems to have been little success in tackling
them. There is a risk it could end up damaging the wider
relationship."
Russia and China, it seems, have little appetite to tackle
data theft whilst the West has no intention of acquiescing to
Russian and Chinese demands for a more controlled Internet.
Jim Lewis, a former US foreign service officer and now senior
fellow at Washington DC think tank the Centre for Strategic and
International Studies, participates in regular semi-official
meetings with China on cyber.
"There are several things coming together here," he says.
"There is the political difference over the freedom and
future of the Internet. Then that gets tied together with the
theft of commercial property -- which itself becomes part of the
wider trade issues.".
Already, Western officials and academics involved in talks
say discussions on cyber between East and West have become much
more difficult and more complex than on any other issue.
"This is going to be a very gradual process," says
Christopher Painter, the US State Department lead official on
cyber policy. "There are obviously some very different visions
of the future of the Internet... On intellectual theft, I'm not
going to single out China or Russia but it's obviously something
we take very seriously."
A November London conference organised by British Foreign
Secretary William Hague was supposed to kickstart progress
towards global consensus. But if anything, it looks to have
simply exacerbated the differences. A follow-up conference in
Budapest later this year could be similar, some fear.
"The London conference did seem to show a "non-flexible"
attitude from both the West and East," says Tony Dyhouse, a
leading cyber security specialist for UK defence firm Quinetiq.
"Dare we coin the term "Cyber Cold War"?"
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY THEFT
In public, U.S. and other Western officials almost always
decline to detail where they believe the plethora of recent
cyber attacks have come from.
In the last year, they have included attempts to break into
computer systems at the U.S. State Department and British
Foreign Office and other highly publicised attacks on Lockheed
Martin, Google, the NASDAQ and the International Monetary Fund
amongst others.
But privately and occasionally on the record, they
frequently point the finger at Russia and China. Both angrily
deny any involvement, saying they too are victims of hacking.
But many Western security specialists say the evidence
against both nations -- particularly China -- has become
increasingly compelling.
"China is currently engaged in a maximal industrial
espionage effort that it justifies internally in terms of a
catch up strategy (with the West)," says Thomas Barnett, chief
analyst at political risk consultancy Wikistrat and a former
strategist for the U.S. Navy. "The key question here is: can
China assume the mantle of intellectual property rights respect
fast enough to avoid triggering economic warfare of the West...
If it can't, then this is likely to get ugly."
PricewaterhouseCoopers consultant Tim Hind, a former
intelligence chief at British bank Barclays, has few doubts.
"I think government circles and organisations now... have
very good attribution," he says. "The question is what you do
diplomatically with that attribution... I think our government
sees our economic and political mission with China as more
important than addressing the cyber issue."
Some believe the most promising avenue of negotiation might
be to link it to one of Beijing's primary worries -- the buildup
of US military forces in Southeast Asia.
"There is a deal to be made here involving the U.S. ceasing
its intelligence gathering, naval and air activity off China's
coast," Nigel Inkster, a former deputy chief of Britain's Secret
Intelligence Service (MI6) and now head of political risk and
transnational threats at London's International Institute for
Strategic Studies, said late last year.
But others suspect the scale of Chinese responsibility might
be overstated.
"One thing is certain -- the "in thing" to do is blame China
and hence it is likely that at least some of the actions blamed
on China will not be of that origin," said another European
cyber security expert, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"They've become a "no questions asked" scapegoat."
Because of the focus on China, some experts say the scale of
hacking from Russian territory is often ignored.
That, some suggest, is how Moscow was able to marshal so
many "patriotic hackers" to paralyse Estonia's Internet during a
political face-off in 2007 as well as attacking Georgian
websites during the 2008 war. More recently, such hackers have
targeted dissident websites.
VAST PHILOSOPHICAL GULF
Perhaps even more serious than worries over hacking,
however, is the vast philosophical gulf between East and West.
Last year, both Russia and China saw a rise in
Internet-fuelled unrest that they blamed in part on the West.
Beijing's censors increasingly struggled to control
micro-blogging on their relatively tightly regulated Internet,
whilst recent protests against Vladimir Putin are seen further
fuelling Russian desire for control.
In the run-up to the London meeting, Moscow and Beijing
released a suggested "code of conduct" for the global Internet
that would give national governments much more control over the
Internet within their borders.
But Western states swiftly shot down such suggestions.
Despite British hopes the Chinese and Russians would not feel
"ambushed" at the London summit, they would have found much to
dislike there.
"The Chinese see the Internet as an American construct,
designed to provide the U.S. with military and commercial
advantage," said Lewis, adding that Beijing suspected the West
of fostering dissent within its borders as well as building
powerful cyber weaponry with which to attack.
With almost every nation dramatically ramping up its
military spending on cyber security -- including offensive
"cyber warfare" capabilities to attack essential networks, turn
off power grids and cause massive disruption -- some fear more
serious confrontation.
In a worst-case scenario, a single damaging cyber attack
could spark a wider conventional war or even nuclear
confrontation -- with the risk a nation might wrongly blame a
rival government for the actions of a single hacker and strike
back. The 2009 Stuxnet computer worm attack on Iran's nuclear
programme that reprogrammed sensitive equipment to tear itself
apart was seen by many as a sign of things to come.
As with any potential military conflict, experts have long
said the key to avoiding accidental escalation is the creation
of "confidence building measures" between all sides such as
meetings, hotlines and shared discussions over threats.
Senior officers from the newly launched U.S. Cyber Command
and other officials have massively ramped up links with other
military and civilian cyber agencies across NATO and the Western
world. That process with China and Russia is at a much earlier
stage, officials say. Some believe more should be done.
"Even if you have long-running cyber arms control
negotiations that never really went anywhere, that would give
you the chance to get conversation and contacts going," says
former GCHQ official Bassett.
For now, many believe the greatest risk is that paranoia
sets in on both sides, further entrenching positions.
"We are very tempted by a "Cold War" way of thinking," says
Lewis at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.
"The problem is that that can be very self-fulfilling."
(Additional reporting by William Maclean and Tim Castle)
(Reporting By Peter Apps)