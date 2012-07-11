* Barclays LIBOR scandal shows dangers of e-mail
* In modern era, electronic data stored for years
* Face-to-face meetings key to avoiding awkward records
By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
LONDON, July 11 When ousted Barclays CEO Bob
Diamond says he felt "physically ill" reading e-mails of his
traders crowing over interest rate manipulation, he is almost
certainly telling the truth.
The veteran banker says it was the first he knew that
employees had worked to artificially inflate the London
interbank rate LIBOR. Whatever the reality, he must have
realised that the saved messages - with employees glo rying in
the ir activities and promising each other champagne - could only
add to the damage.
Businesses, governments, individuals and institutions around
the world are all gradually waking up to the same realisation.
In the 21st century anything written down electronically, even
in confidence, can be stolen or subpoenaed and come back to
haunt the writer - and others - years later.
The Barclays scandal which cost Diamond his job seems only
the tip of the iceberg.
"E-mail, Twitter, texting and the rest all intuitively feel
like short fuse ephemeral communications - a quick word in
passing, if you will," says John Bassett, a former senior
official at British signals intelligence agency GCHQ and now a
senior fellow at London's Royal United Services Institute.
"Yet as soon as we push the send button, these
communications take on an enduring digital permanence that means
that in effect they never quite go away."
As the US government discovered with Wikileaks, huge volumes
of information can be lifted in a single go by one determined
and skilled computer user. Sophisticated algorithms and search
programmes can strip through millions or more files in seconds
rather than the weeks it might have taken for a team of human
specialists.
Alternatively, the whole dataset can simply be dumped on the
web or handed to newspapers and other media outlets, as
Wikileaks did this week with thousands of Syrian government
e-mails including negotiations with Western arms firms.
The danger does not just come from hackers or criminals.
Plenty of companies have been legally required to surrender huge
volumes of electronic documents to national authorities or legal
adversaries.
Already, practices are changing as a host of professionals
learn what it takes to stay off the grid.
Telephone calls, they realise, may well be safer than e-mail
- although in many companies, landline calls are already
recorded. Even if mobile phone calls are not, the service
provider meticulously records who dials who and how long the
conversation may last.
Even the simple act of signing a visitor into a building is
often now stored for ever in an electronic vault, easily
extracted by law enforcers, legal challenge or, for some
governments at least, a "Freedom of Information Act" request.
But there are always new techniques.
In Washington DC, political operatives say a branch of
Caribou Coffee near the White House has become the standard
location for administration staffers to meet lobbyists they
would rather not sign in to the West Wing.
Around the world, cafes, trade fairs and the corporate areas
of major sporting events have all become venues for frenetic,
serious - and largely unrecorded - conversations.
When traders and others in large financial institutions now
want to discuss a matter privately, insiders say they often use
a simple code: "LDL", or "let's discuss live", a request for a
face-to-face meeting.
"We work with a daily awareness that email archives are
legally recoverable ," says Kevin Craig, managing director of
London-based company Political Lobbying and Media Relations
(PLMR). "We tell clients that e-mails are incredibly
vulnerable... If your communication is not legally privileged
(such as between a lawyer and client), think very carefully
about writing it down."
REPUTATIONAL, WIDER DAMAGE
Some companies offer ways in which staff can communicate
electronically without any record being kept. The US firm
Vaporstream, for example, offers systems that guarantee messages
cannot be forwarded, saved or later recovered.
Others offer to wipe databases and make sure e-mails are
truly permanently deleted - although the deliberate destruction
of evidence can be distinctly legally dubious. Even then,
companies will often find e-mails have been already forwarded
outside company systems to personal e-mail accounts.
"The ability of e-mails to surface at a later date is, for a
variety of reasons, increasing," says Anthony Dyhouse, a cyber
security expert for British defence firm QinetiQ. "They are not
transient. They have no half life and they do not degrade...
when viewed after a period of several years - and (with)
changing politics, the original content can suggest an entirely
different meaning."
The cost of being caught out by the contents of one's
electronic footprint can go well beyond simple reputational
damage - although that alone can be considerable.
Diplomatic sources say U.S. officials are still working to
reassure their contacts that confidential discussions will
remain so. Cables released by Wikileaks named hundreds of
foreigners who had spoken to U.S. officials under what they
believed was a guarantee of permanent anonymity.
In the case of Barclays, the LIBOR scandal has already cost
more than $450 million in fines and the company has seen its
share price fall by roughly a fifth since June. There may be
further pain to come as the company faces what could prove to be
a vast number of lawsuits from those who lost money as a result
of heightened interest rates.
Britain's News of the World Sunday tabloid could well still
be in existence if it were not for the existence of a handful of
e-mails between senior managers at News International on phone
hacking.
British Prime Minister David Cameron too found himself drawn
into the story in part because of his text messages to former
News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks.
It is hardly a coincidence, however, that many of the
scandals and awkward e-mails currently coming to light are from
several years ago - before many in the business and government
world realised how long a data trail they were leaving.
When it comes to hacking and information theft, the mere
revelation that a company has been a victim can be just as
damaging as any particular item lost.
Millions of e-mails belonging to publishing company and
private intelligence firm Stratfor released last year by
Wikileaks, for example, contained relatively little seriously
damaging in itself.
Through avoiding referring to them by name, the firm was
even able to keep the identities of its many confidential
sources secret.
The greatest harm to the company, experts in the sector say,
was that a firm that prided itself on its spy-like tradecraft
and security was such easy prey for "hacktivists" from
Anonymous.
"ELECTRONIC EXHAUST"
For many sensitive matters - such as company insiders
talking to journalists - mobile phones, text and Blackberry
messaging long ago replaced using company e-mail or landlines.
Personal e-mail addresses or even facebook pages can also
offer ways to bypass company accounts sometimes monitored by
compliance departments and easily searched in the event of
suspicion.
But in the event of a criminal investigation or even civil
lawsuit, even their records can be swiftly seized. The days of
traders using mobile phones on a dealing room floor to get tips
ahead of the market, industry insiders say, appear largely over
- or at the very least, very much reduced.
Militant groups and criminal networks too have discovered to
their growing cost the sheer amount of information available to
those tracking them and speed with which it can inform police
raids or drone strikes on remote hideaways.
"Technology has played a major role here," Nigel Inkster, a
former deputy chief of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service
(MI6) and now head of political risk and transnational threats
are London's International Institute for strategic studies, told
Reuters earlier this year.
"The electronic exhaust left by terrorists when they
communicate has made them easier to track and sophisticated
relational software has made it much easier to identify
connections between people who don't want to appear connected."
The greatest security, experts say, is simply for a small
number of people - ideally no more than two - to meet in person
in a place they cannot be overheard. But with work diaries ever
more crowded and time at a premium, the days of the "long
lunches" and drinking sessions over which deals could quietly be
done have largely gone.
Even if everyone in the world tightened their act today,
billions of cached electronic records of personal, business,
political and sexual indiscretion would almost certainly remain.
"Human behaviour hasn't adapted yet to be cyberspace
environment," says former GCHQ official Bassett. "There are
already enough electronic communications in existence that if
revealed that would embarrass a significant minority of the
global population, both in the office and at home."
(Reporting By Peter Apps; editing by Ralph Boulton)