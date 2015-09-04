BERLIN, Sept 4 Insomniacs, light sleepers and
others who blink bleary eyes every morning could be the next
target of technology companies looking to come up with ideas to
improve any given aspect of consumers' lives.
Samsung Electronics Co and Panasonic Corp
both showcased devices at the IFA, Europe's largest
consumer electronics show, geared to helping people sleep better
and wake up more refreshed.
Samsung's Sleep Sense can be placed underneath the mattress
at night where it can monitor heartbeat, breathing and
movements. Data is transmitted to a tablet, where it will be
ready for analysis over breakfast, the head of Samsung's digital
products, Yoon C. Lee, said.
Sleep Sense could also be connected to air conditioning,
electronic window blinds or lights, allowing for room
temperature and lights to be adapted depending on the user's
physical condition.
Panasonic showed similar prototypes which can measure sleep
rhythm and time an alarm to gently ease the user awake during a
period of light snoozing, rather than giving a sudden jolt from
a deep slumber.
The device can be linked to air conditioning and, if
connected to a coffee machine, the user can be greeted with the
smell of fresh coffee in the morning.
