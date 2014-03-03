March 3 Crowd-funding Internet portal
Kickstarter reported on Monday that pledges through the site for
movies, games and other creative projects had passed the $1
billion mark.
"It happened at 4:03 a.m. East Coast (U.S.) time" on Monday,
Kickstarter Chief Executive Officer Yancey Strickler told
Reuters by telephone, adding that the pledges had come "from
every country in the world".
He said the figure was a cumulative total since April 2009,
when Kickstarter was launched as a conduit for funding of
projects ranging from films and stage shows to video games and
restaurant openings.
Strickler noted that a Kickstarter-funded documentary, "The
Square", about the tumultuous events in Cairo's Tahrir Square
that led to the ouster of Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak, had
been nominated for an Oscar in Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony.
Other high-profile projects in the Kickstarter portfolio
include the Veronica Mars movie project and a proposal to bring
the Bret Easton Ellis novel "American Psycho" to the London
stage.
Strickler said Kickstarter contributors do not get a
financial return from projects they back, but can claim
"bragging rights" for the ones that get noticed by a wider
public. They also may get a free DVD or a ticket, he said.
He also said that, after the website announced last month
that hackers had gained access to some customer data, but not to
credit card details, the level of contributions had increased
rather than dropping off.
"Actual pledges are higher than ever," Strickler said.
"There hasn't been any drop-off in people using Kickstarter,
just the opposite."
He said the site had made improvements in its security and
would be announcing new features in the coming weeks.
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Toby Chopra)