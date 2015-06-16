LONDON, June 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Load up
Google Maps and zoom in on Manhattan and you will see
skyscrapers' air vents mapped in three dimensions. Zoom in on
South Kivu in eastern Congo, a province as big as Sri Lanka with
nearly 5 million people, and just a few roads are marked.
The Missing Maps Project gets volunteers to mark satellite
photographs of undermapped places, building detailed maps which
can be used by aid agencies wanting to know how many houses are
in a village or trails are in a forest.
Grant Swanpoel, a software designer for a bank, is spending
his evening in a London university classroom, peering at a
grainy aerial picture of an arid patch of South Sudan, trying to
work out if a cluster of dark pixels is a building or a rock.
"I like maps and wanted to do something for the greater
good," said Swanpoel, a South African attending his first
"mapathon".
He consults with his neighbours, and decides what he is
looking at is a building. He clicks on it and marks it as such.
Missing Maps Project volunteers are allocated a quadrant of land
to study, marking everything that looks like a road or dwelling.
A second pair of eyes then has a look and validates the
changes. Where possible, field workers eventually follow up on
the ground, checking that a grainy line marked as a road doesn't
have a tree or wall running across it.
FIRST THE GEEKS, THEN THE WORLD
A few dozen volunteers gather in London for a mapathon each
month, spending three hours zooming, clicking and tagging before
heading to the pub. Others, both remote mappers and those in the
field, contribute from around the world.
The pooled contributions are added to "Open Street Maps",
described as a "Wikipedia for maps" by its founder, which
provides an open source - free to tinker with - map of the
world.
The Missing Maps Project was set up when it became clear
Open Street Maps were comprehensive in a "place where a geek
lived," but not in remote parts of the world, said Pete Masters
of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), who leads the project.
It is a collaboration between MSF, the Red Cross and the
Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team (HOT). Masters said 3.5 million
people not on existing maps have now been mapped remotely by the
project, with 1.5 million of these verified by field workers.
The beginners' group in London is mapping South Sudan's
Unity State, while a more experienced group upstairs is
scrutinising the dense forests of South Kivu.
LOCAL KNOWLEDGE
As well as preemptively mapping hard to reach places,
volunteers also mobilise in response to crises. When a
devastating earthquake hit Nepal in April, teams around the
world got to work, pulling all-nighters with their laptops.
Kathmandu airport was chockablock, so identifying where
helicopters could land was a priority, said Masters.
Nepalis on the ground were recruited and paid to walk the
streets to corroborate the data. "If you have the local
knowledge, which Google doesn't have, the data is a lot better,"
Masters told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The maps can be used by aid workers delivering vaccination
programmes, helping them estimate the number of people in a
remote settlement by counting the number and size of dwellings.
Anna Gibson, who creates maps for a London borough council,
is looking for buildings and trails beneath South Kivu's blurry
canopy. "You're creating something which could be used by
somebody," she said.
As well as having a detailed map, aid workers also need to
be able to locate themselves on it. What3words, a London-based
company, aims to give every patch of earth an easy to remember
three word address rather than a complex set of coordinates.
HELP.INCREDIBLY.LOST
If you are an aid worker, making sure you install a water
pump in the right spot and deliver a vaccine to the right
village is crucial, but this can be difficult in places where
address systems are erratic and inconsistent.
What3words estimates 4 billion people lack a consistent
address, and these are not just in the developing world -
Ireland and Dubai launched code based address systems for the
first time this year.
Co-ordinates (like 51°30'15.4"N 0°01'13.1"W) give a precise
spot, but humans find it hard to communicate and remember so
many numbers, decimal points and compass directions, Giles Rhys
Jones, a company spokesman, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
To solve this, what3words have divided the planet into 57
trillion three by three metre squares, and have given each a
unique three word name.
For instance, the face of the Sphinx at Giza, Egypt is at
foiled.policy.blueberry, while a spot of ocean a few hundred
kilometres west of Hawaii is given the tag help.incredibly.lost.
Words that sound the same but are spelled differently, like
sale and sail, are excluded, as are rude words. Densely
populated areas get more memorable words, while more obscure
ones get assigned to Antarctica or a remote splash of ocean.
The system is available in nine languages. A postman in
Rocinha, a Rio de Janeiro favela, uses what3words to deliver
mail, finding the three word tags easier than long co-ordinates
or irregular addressing systems, said Rhys Jones.
"If you look (at Rocinha) on Google Maps there's about
three streets, but if you flip to satellite view you can see
there's about 10,000," he said.
