By Noel Randewich
| SAN JOSE, California, March 25
CEO Jen-Hsun Huang debuted new and upcoming graphics technology
on Tuesday including a $3,000 high-end component for PC game
enthusiasts and a cloud-computing partnership with VMWare
.
With the personal computer industry losing steam and the
chipmaker's move into mobile facing relentless competition,
Nvidia is heavily promoting its graphics technology for a wider
range of applications, including cars and data centers.
At the company's annual graphics technology conference in
San Jose, Huang wowed close to 3,000 attendees with souped up
chips for machine learning and a self-driving Audi, powered by
an Nvidia processor, that drove onto the stage during his
presentation.
Huang announced a new version of Nvidia's high-end Titan
graphics card, its top of the line offering for die-hard PC
gamers. The new Titan Z, which will sell for $2,999, boasts two
Kepler graphics processors and follows the previous Titan chip
that sold for about $1,000.
He showed the new Titan device intricately simulating the
natural interplay between a solid block swinging from an elastic
and smoke particles moving around it, all adhering to the laws
of physics.
"If you're in desperate need of a supercomputer that you
need to fit under your desk, we have just the card for you,"
Jen-Hsun said.
Huang also announced an upcoming graphics processor unit,
codenamed after French mathematician Blaise Pascal, with memory
chips stacked one on top of each other to allow data to move
faster and more efficiently.
Nvidia has been trying to push into tablets and smartphones
but it has struggled to stake out market share due to stiff
competition from larger Qualcomm Inc.
Now, the company is increasingly marketing its Tegra line of
mobile chips as ideal for powering entertainment and navigation
systems in cars. In January, Nvidia said it was broadening its
relationship with Audi, which plans to use the upcoming Tegra K1
chip in more of its cars.
The Santa Clara, California company is also pushing for its
graphics chip technology to be adopted in data centers providing
web-based processing power to enterprise customers.
Huang said cloud-computing company VMWare would incorporate
Nvidia's technology in its virtualization software, which helps
companies save on server and storage costs.
Nvidia recently announced that its Tegra mobile chip and LTE
modem would be used in a new version of Microsoft's
Surface tablet. A previous version of the Surface using Nvidia
chips failed to gain traction with tablets shoppers.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Andrew Hay)