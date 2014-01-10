BEIJING Jan 10 Worldwide PC shipments fell 10
percent last year to 314.6 million units as manufacturers could
not stop consumers opting for smartphones and tablets instead,
showed preliminary data from researcher IDC.
Shipments reached 82.2 million personal computers in
October-December, 5.6 percent less than in the same period a
year earlier and the seventh consecutive quarter of decline.
"The PC market again came in very close to expectations, but
unfortunately failed to significantly change the trajectory of
growth," said Loren Loverde, a vice president at IDC, in the
market researcher's latest global PC shipment report released
Friday.
China's Lenovo Group Ltd held its lead over the
U.S.'s Hewlett-Packard Co as the world's biggest maker
by shipments, with a market share of 17.1 percent for 2013
compared with HP's 16.6 percent.
Dell was the third-largest PC maker by shipments last year
with a 12 percent market share.
Both Lenovo and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
experienced strong growth in the U.S., in part
because of the success of low-cost Chromebooks, which use Google
Inc's Chrome operating system.
Troubled Taiwanese makers Asustek Computer Inc and
Acer Inc saw steep drop-offs in shipment levels in
2013, falling 19.6 percent and 28.5 percent globally, according
to IDC.