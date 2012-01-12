NEW YORK One of the first big companies of the Internet era is showing its age.

Scott Thompson, former president of eBay's PayPal, took over as Yahoo's chief executive on Monday. He has a tough job ahead of him: convincing investors that after many missteps Yahoo (YHOO.O) can lure users and advertisers from Facebook and Google (GOOG.O).

Yahoo's executive changeover highlights a technology landscape that is in transition as businesses and consumers migrate toward social and cloud computing and away from what worked in the past.

Many once-hot technology stocks -- from Internet companies to PC-makers -- are struggling as they reposition their businesses now that they're no longer the next big thing.

Here's how investors can play a changing tech landscape.

LITTLE TO YAHOO ABOUT

With Yahoo at about $16 per share, it might seem like a value play. Don't be fooled. Even long-time investors say that it will be hard for Yahoo to pull off a second act reminiscent of Apple's resurgence that started with the iPod.

"This has absolutely been one of our more frustrating positions," said Darren Chervitz, the director of research at Jacob Funds. "They have missed trend after trend. The fact that they remain (with their market position) despite all the poor decisions is quite remarkable."

But Chervitz still believes "there's value there and at some point it will be realized," he said.

Yahoo has all the makings of a value trap, and not a very cheap one at that. It is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 19, well above the 14 multiple of the broad Standard & Poor's 500 index. The stock is still 40 percent above its 52-week low of $11.09, reached in August.

Investors who bought at or near the recent low who don't have the patience to wait it out might want to sell.

Consider the stock's long-term performance: it has underperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 12 percent over the last 5 years. This, despite the fact that Yahoo remains profitable and beat consensus estimates last quarter when it reported a net income of $293 million on revenues of nearly $1.1 billion.

Investors may want to steer clear of funds that have a heavy weighting in Yahoo. The Julius Baer Multipartner WMP Global Equity Fund, for instance, has nearly 11 percent of its assets in Yahoo, according to Thomson Reuters data.

CORPORATE COOLDOWN -- FOR SOME

Other large companies in the broader technology sector have seen their stocks flatline recently, but for cyclical reasons.

In contrast to Yahoo, those recent declines are attracting investors. Recent drop-offs for large cap technology stocks have made them among the most undervalued in the market, said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. strategist at UBS.

The technology sector of the S&P 500 index has 28 percent of its total assets in cash, Golub said, which gives companies the freedom to do things like increase dividends or buy back shares if their stocks are lagging.

The Technology Select SPDR ETF is one low-cost way to buy the technology sector. The $8.3 billion fund charges 20 cents per every $100 invested. Apple, International Business Machines (IBM.N), Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Google are among the fund's top holdings.

Dell DELL.O, Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) and Symantec (SYMC.O) are other value options. All three have strong balance sheets, said Leon Mirochnik, a portfolio manager with TrimTabs Asset Management. Dell, for example, recently reduced its outstanding shares by 2.4 percent through buybacks and trades at a price to earnings ratio of 8.

THE MOBILE MARKET

The best value play in the technology sector may be the biggest company of them all: Apple.

The company has an enviable combination of record cash on its balance sheet and a dominant position in two growing markets: smart phones and tablets. Both continue to expand and take market share from traditional PCs. In September research firm Gartner cut its 2012 growth forecast for the global PC market to 3.8 percent from 9.3 percent largely because of the popularity of Apple's iPad.

"That's a reason why Apple continues to be a holding in our portfolio," said Daniel Morris, the head of Morris Capital Advisors in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

He expects Apple's growth rate in China to outweigh any potential slowdown in Europe, helping to push Apple shares significantly higher and making its current $423 share price look like a bargain.

Apple's iPhone market is also likely to grow. Walter Piecyk, an analyst who covers the company at BTIG, wrote in a recent note to clients that smartphone users have been upgrading their devices once per year, a rate nearly double the pace of those who own traditional cell phones. With the newest from Apple, the iPhone 4S, the U.S. will represent 38 percent of global iPhone sales in Apple's first fiscal quarter, compared with a 26 percent share in the previous quarter, Piecyk said.

Even at more than $400 per share, Apple remains cheaper than Amazon.com, which began selling its Kindle Fire tablet in time for the holiday shopping season. Amazon, at $178 a share, trades at a price to earnings ratio of 94.

Apple, meanwhile, is valued at just 15 times earnings. The company will report its quarterly earnings after the bell on January 24.