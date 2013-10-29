By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 Global smartphone
shipments jumped 39 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30, while
brisk demand for low-priced Android devices in China eroded
Apple's market share.
With growth in smartphones slowing in the United States and
Europe, attention has turned to technology-hungry consumers in
developing countries, many of whom favor devices that are less
expensive than Apple's iPhones.
Apple's profit and margins slid despite selling 33.8 million
iPhones in its September quarter, and greater China revenue
climbed just 6 percent even though two smartphone models hit
store shelves in its second-largest market last month.
Samsung Electronics increased its global
smartphone market share 0.4 percentage points to 31.4 percent in
the quarter compared to a year ago. Its 40.5 percent increase in
shipments was driven more by its low-end mass market smartphones
than its flagship models like the Galaxy S4 and Note 3, IDC
said.
"Price points have declined significantly, driven largely by
low-cost Android solutions. This has helped China to become one
of the fastest growing smartphone markets in the world," IDC
analyst Ryan Reith said in a press release.
IDC said it expects strong momentum to continue into the
December quarter.
In the September quarter, Apple's smartphone market share
declined 1.3 percentage points to 13.1 percent.
Huawei, Lenovo and LG, which all sell mass market products,
grew at a faster percentage rate than Samsung and Apple although
their shipments were smaller.
Huawei, Lenovo and LG Electronics
each expanded their market share by about 1
percentage point, bringing each one's market share to nearly 5
percent.
The "Other" category, made up of manufacturers below the top
five, like Coolpad and ZTE, saw the biggest jump in
market share, rising from 33.7 percent a year ago to 41.3
percent at the end of September.
Google provides Android for free but since it is
the most widely used smartphone platform, manufacturers are
struggling to differentiate their offerings.
Sources have said demand for Apple's cheaper, brightly hued
iPhone 5C lagged sales for the top-tier 5S, spurring concerns
about the iPhone's market positioning and its ability to compete
with a growing profusion of lower-cost rivals.