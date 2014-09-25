Russia cenbank says foreign players pose no strong risks for rouble
MOSCOW, April 19 The Russian central bank said on Wednesday it sees no substantial risks of rouble depreciation caused by foreign market players.
Sept 25 Technopolis Oyj
* Technopolis to sell Oulu Property
* Says property will be sold at fair value and sale price is 6.7 million euros
* Says buyer will take over property as of Oct. 1
* Says transaction will improve financial occupancy rate of Technopolis Oulu unit by 1.2 percentage points and that of entire group by 0.4 percentage points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
MOSCOW, April 19 The Russian central bank said on Wednesday it sees no substantial risks of rouble depreciation caused by foreign market players.
NEW YORK, April 19 An elected official of a New York City suburb faces trial on Wednesday in what authorities have called the first criminal securities fraud case involving municipal bonds.