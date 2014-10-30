Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
Oct 30 Technopolis Oyj
* Q3 net sales 40.3 million euros versus 30.8 million euros
* Q3 EDITDA 22.7 million euros versus 17.1 million euros
* Q3 operating income 16.0 million euros versus 9.9 million euros
* Says expects to see an increase of 27-32 pct in net sales and 35-40 pct in EBITDA in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.