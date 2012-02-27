* Teck sees continued growth along a lower trajectory in
China
* Says recent Chinese GDP, industrial growth numbers look
good
* Says would still like to add iron ore to its portfolio
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Feb 27 Diversified miner Teck
Resources believes that concerns about a
slowdown in the Chinese economy are overblown, Chief Executive
Don Lindsay said on Monday.
"We are often asked about our view of the Chinese economy
and whether we expect a hard landing or a soft landing," Lindsay
said in an address to the BMO Global Metals and Mining
Conference in Hollywood, Florida. "Judging by the recent
economic data and the Chinese government's recent actions on
bank reserve ratios, we think neither will occur."
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Teck is one of the world's
top exporters of sea-borne coking coal, a key raw material used
in manufacturing steel. In addition to its sizable coal exports
to China, Teck also exports large amounts of copper and zinc to
the country.
"With recent (China) gross domestic product (GDP) growth at
8.9 percent and industrial production growth at 12.8 percent,
these numbers look very good indeed," Lindsay said.
"Keep in mind that this is a policy-driven slowdown. They
want to slow down and they are targeting GDP growth in the 7
percent range. In absolute terms though, this is still more
growth than five years ago, when the percentages were 10 or 12
percent on a smaller economic base," he added.
"Similarly, fixed-asset investment is still strong and we
continue to see the growth of the consumer economy in China with
strong retail sales growth. So no, we don't see any landing, we
see managed growth at a somewhat lower trajectory," he said.
IRON ORE
Lindsay said the company is still keen to add iron ore to
its portfolio of assets, given that it is also a key component
in the steel-making process.
"We've been fairly public that we think iron ore would be a
good fit with our portfolio. I am obviously quite comfortable
with iron ore, having started my career in the business," said
Lindsay, who has been at the helm for Teck since 2005.
"The reality is we've been looking at opportunities in iron
ore for quite some time," he added. "We don't want to get into
the iron ore business by project development because, as you can
see, we have quite a number of projects on our plate right now."
The Canadian miner is in the process of expanding its coal
and copper production base at its mines in Canada and Chile.
Earlier this year, Teck also agreed to buy SilverBirch Energy
Corp for C$435 million ($435 million) in cash and stock
to take full control of the Frontier oil sands project in
northern Alberta.
Teck, whose roots date back more than a century to the
Kirkland Lake gold rush in Ontario in the early 1900s, has
struggled to find a producing iron ore asset at an attractive
price.
"The people in the industry are enjoying the best times they
have had in their lives and nobody wants to sell at a reasonable
price, so it's been pretty difficult," Lindsay said.
"It makes sense to have it in our portfolio, but it hasn't
happened yet and I'm not sure that it is going to," he added.