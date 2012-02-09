* Q4 EPS C$1.08 vs C$0.55 a yr ago
* Adjusted EPS C$1.04 vs C$0.87 a yr ago
* Revenue up 9.4 pct, driven by stronger coal prices
* Teck shares little changed on NYSE and TSX
Feb 9 Teck Resources reported a
sharp increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it benefited
from higher coal prices, and the diversified Canadian miner laid
out plans to further improve its operational performance in
2012.
Vancouver-based Teck expects to ramp up its copper and coal
production over the coming year, but the miner cautioned that
its plan to lift coal output depended on market conditions.
Despite reporting record revenue and profit for the year,
Teck warned it was still experiencing volatile markets, as
uncertainty in Europe continues to have an effect on the global
economy.
"We are pleased with the results for the year but there are
a number of places where we didn't meet target," Chief Executive
Don Lindsay said on a conference call. "We would certainly like
to see improvements there in 2012."
Lindsay, who has steered a turnaround in Teck's fortunes
following a rough patch after the 2008 economic downturn, said
he is confident the company has resolved operational issues that
hampered its coal business in the early part of 2011.
"One thing that we would really like to see improvement in
would be the copper production and cost area," said Lindsay,
adding that he is keen to see the copper business hit a 400,000
tonne annualized rate by the middle of this year.
Teck, whose roots reach back more than a century to the
Kirkland Lake gold rush in the early 1900s, is one of the
world's top exporters of metallurgical coal - a key raw material
used in steel production. The company, which owns mines across
Canada and in the United States, Chile and Peru, is also a large
producer of copper and zinc.
SOLID QUARTER
Net income rose to C$637 million ($637 million), or C$1.08 a
share, from C$325 million, or 55 Canadian cents a share, a year
earlier, when a one-time financing item weighed down results.
Excluding one-time items, earnings increased to C$1.04 a
share, in line with analysts' expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue rose 9.4 percent to C$2.97 billion, as a
27 percent increase in coal prices helped offset declines in the
prices of copper, zinc and lead.
Gross profit from Teck's coal business rose 42 percent to
C$781 million, even though prices have pulled back from record
levels hit earlier in 2011. The company said it had realized an
average coal price of $253 per tonne in the fourth quarter.
Teck said it has already reached agreements with customers
to sell 5.3 million tonnes of coal in the first quarter at an
average price of $230 a tonne. The company expects to conclude
additional sales over the course of the quarter.
Teck shares closed up 4 Canadian cents at C$40.79 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, and up 1 cent at $40.88 in New York.
CAUTIOUS OUTLOOK
Teck said that while both copper and zinc prices are roughly
the same as the averages for 2011, coal market conditions
weakened in the third quarter and remained so through the fourth
quarter.
Given operational improvements, the company sees 2012 copper
output rising to between 350,000 and 375,000 tonnes. This
compares with 322,000 tonnes produced in 2011.
It expects 2012 production of zinc in concentrate to be in
the range of 580,000 to 610,000 tonnes, compared with 646,000
tonnes in 2011. The decline is primarily due to lower expected
output from its huge Red Dog mine in Alaska.
Teck forecast 2012 coal production of between 24.5 million
and 25.5 million tonnes, up from about 22.8 million tonnes in
2011.
"Our actual production will depend upon improvements in
customer demand for deliveries of steelmaking coal," the company
said. "Should deliveries not improve, we may adjust our
production plans, depending on market conditions."