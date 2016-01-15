(Corrects paragraph 1 to say complaint was against "Northwest Arctic Borough, Alaska", not "Alaska"; Removes reference to Alaska Governor's tax hike plans)

Jan 15 Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd said its unit, Teck Alaska, filed a complaint against Northwest Arctic Borough, Alaska for a tax increase that could more than triple the company's annual payments for 2016.

The tax increase would negatively impact the competitiveness and longevity of Teck's Red Dog mine and put jobs at risk, the company said on Friday.

Teck Alaska operates the Red Dog mine - one of the world's largest zinc mines - located in the Northwest Arctic Borough.

The lawsuit filed in the Superior Court for the State of Alaska also sought a new payment agreement. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)