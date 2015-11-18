Nov 17 Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd said it would cut an additional 1,000 jobs and reduce total spending in response to persistent low commodity prices.

The miner said it would achieve a reduction of $650 million in total spending in 2016 through $350 million in capital spending cuts and $300 million in operating cost savings.

Teck Resources plans to eliminate jobs across its global offices, including senior management positions, it said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)