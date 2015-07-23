July 23 Teck Resources Ltd ,
the largest producer of steel-making coal in North America,
reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower
commodity prices.
Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to C$63
million ($48.6 million), or 11 Canadian cents per share, for the
second quarter ended June 30, from C$80 million, or 14 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
The Vancouver-based miner's revenue fell slightly to C$2.00
billion.
($1 = C$1.2971)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Nicole
Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)