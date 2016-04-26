PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 26 Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a 38 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.
Net profit attributable to the company rose to C$94 million ($74 million), or 16 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with C$68 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell by 16 pct to C$1.70 billion.
($1 = 1.2638 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINGAPORE, May 22 Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by reports that an OPEC-led supply cut would not only be extended into next year but might also be deepened in order to tightening the market and prop up prices.