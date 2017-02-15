(Corrects third paragraph revenue figure to C$3.56 billion,
from C$3.56 million)
Feb 15 Teck Resources Ltd, North
America's largest producer of steel-making coal, reported a
profit, compared to a year-ago loss, when it recorded one-time
charges of C$536 million.
Net profit attributable to Teck shareholders was C$697
million or C$1.21 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31, compared with a loss of C$459 million, or 80 Canadian cents
per share a year ago.
Revenue rose 67 percent to C$3.56 billion, from C$2.14
billion.
(Reporting by Vishaka George and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sunil Nair)