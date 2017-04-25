April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.

Teck, which also mines gold and silver, said adjusted profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$671 million ($494.6 million), or C$1.16 per share, from C$18 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, in the first quarter of 2016. ($1 = 1.3567 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Susan Taylor and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)