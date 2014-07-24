July 24 Teck Resources Ltd

* Chief Executive Don Lindsay says steel-making coal market remains in oversupply despite production cuts in U.S., Australia

* Lindsay says about 20 mln tonnes of production cuts have been announced in steel-making coal market but only a fraction implemented yet

* Lindsay says bulk of coal production cuts will only take effect in early 2015, sees current market conditions persisting for "couple of quarters or longer" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)