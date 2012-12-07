Dec 7 Teck Resources Ltd said on
Friday it expects no material impact on its fourth-quarter
production or sales after a ship crashed at a terminal near
Vancouver that is an important shipping point for coal from
Teck's British Columbia mines.
A large vessel struck and damaged a trestle leading to a
berth that Teck uses at terminals owned by Westshore Terminals
Investment Corp.
Canada's largest diversified miner said it plans to ship
coal from a second berth at the facility and will shift some
capacity to other terminals. It still expects to meet or exceed
its fourth-quarter coal sales guidance of 6.2 million tonnes.