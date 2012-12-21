Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Dec 21 Canada's largest diversified miner, Teck Resources Ltd, expects first quarter coal production will be unscathed by damage to a berth at key shipping point Westshore Terminals, the company said on Friday.
On Dec. 7, a large vessel struck and damaged a trestle leading to Berth 1, at terminals owned by Westshore Terminals Investment Corp, from which Teck ships coal from its British Columbia mines.
"Teck will use alternative shipping options throughout the duration of the repairs at Westshore, including securing additional capacity through Neptune Terminals, Pacific Coast Terminals, Thunder Bay Terminals and Ridley Terminals," the company said.
Going by Westshore's repair schedule for Berth 1 and the expected loading capacity for Berth 2, Teck expects to have total shipping capacity of about 6 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2013, it said.
"Any expected shortfall in first quarter shipping capacity is not expected to materially affect first quarter production," Teck said.
Coal sales for the fourth quarter are expected to exceed a prior outlook for 6.2 million tonnes, Teck added.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.