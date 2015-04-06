BRIEF-Netflix announces 400 new jobs in Europe
* Netflix announces 400 new jobs in Europe and two new European original series
April 6 Teck Resources Ltd's Greenhills coal mining operation in British Columbia has re-opened after a brief shutdown on Sunday following a fire that sent three employees to hospital.
The mine re-opened on Sunday night, Teck spokesman Chris Stannell said in an email. There was no significant damage to the operation, he said.
Teck said on Sunday that a flash fire had occurred in the dryer complex of the mine and the injuries to workers were non life-threatening.
It was not clear what started the fire and an investigation is underway. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Andrew Hay)
May 10 Snap Inc, the parent of popular disappearing-messaging app Snapchat, reported a 36.1 percent increase in daily user growth in the company's first quarterly results after its red-hot IPO, amid stiff competition from Facebook Inc.