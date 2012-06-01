June 1 Teck Resources Ltd said
it reached a tentative collective agreement with the United
Steelworkers union related to its Trail operations in British
Columbia.
Teck, one of the world's top producers of coking coal used
for making steel, said the union will hold a ratification vote
over the coming days.
At its Trail operations, Teck produces refined zinc, lead
and chemicals and fertilizer products.
No other terms of the agreement will be disclosed until the
ratification vote is complete, the company said.
Shares of Teck were down marginally at C$30.84 on Friday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.