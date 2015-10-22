UPDATE 3-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault CEO - WSJ
May 11 American International Group is planning to name former company executive Brian Duperreault as chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Wednesday.
Oct 22 Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a quarterly loss due to an asset impairment charge in its steel-making coal business.
The company, the largest producer of steel-making coal in North America, reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of C$2.1 billion ($1.60 billion), or C$3.73 per share, in the three months to end-September. That compared with earnings of C$84 million, or 14 Canadian cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.
Teck took a non-cash after-tax impairment charge of C$2.2 billion in the third quarter.
($1 = 1.3111 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
WASHINGTON, May 11 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could be forced to retain their earnings to stabilize their operations and maintain investor confidence, the head of the U.S. agency regulating the mortgage firms said on Thursday.