April 22 Diversified Canadian miner Teck
Resources Ltd said it would defer the reopening of its
Quintette coal mine in British Columbia and cut 600 jobs, or 5
percent of its global workforce, after a 78.4 percent fall
first-quarter net profit.
Teck's profit fell to C$69 million ($62.62 million), or 12
Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from
C$319 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 10.7 percent to C$2.08 billion.
($1 = 1.1018 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Sneha Banerjee in
Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)