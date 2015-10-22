(New throughout, adds details from conference call)
By Nicole Mordant
Oct 22 Teck Resources Ltd reported
stronger-than-expected operating earnings on Thursday, and its
share price rose even though weak commodity prices prompted the
Canadian miner to write down the value of its coal and other
assets by C$2.2 billion ($1.68 billion).
Teck, the largest producer of steel-making coal in North
America, said coal demand from China was still dropping,
weighing on prices despite production cuts around the world.
Coal producers globally have announced about 50 million
tonnes of output cuts, about half of them implemented so far,
Teck vice-president of coal marketing Réal Foley said. But that
was not enough to lift prices.
"As those production cuts are happening, we are also seeing
seaborne demand from China come down by very similar levels...
That explains why prices are still under pressure," he said on a
conference call after Teck announced third quarter results.
Weaker prices for coal, copper and oil were behind a C$2.2
billion non-cash, after-tax writedown of Vancouver-based Teck's
assets in the third quarter as the miner reduced the long-term
commodity price assumptions it uses to value its operations.
Even so, Teck's stock rose 6 percent to C$8.89 as its coal
and zinc operations performed better than the market expected.
Teck Chief Executive Don Lindsay said the company had no
immediate plans to raise more money to cut debt through
so-called "streaming" deals. He said the C$1.8 billion of cash
it has on hand is enough to cover the outstanding C$1.5 billion
it needs to fund its portion of the Fort Hills oil sands
development in Alberta.
Teck has raised more than US$1.1 billion through streaming
deals, which involve miners selling a portion of their future,
usually by-product, production for upfront funds.
Earlier, the company reported a net loss of C$2.1 billion,
or C$3.73 per share, in the three months to September. That
compared with earnings of C$84 million, or 14 Canadian cents a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding the impairment charge, Teck earned 5 Canadian
cents per share, ahead of analysts' expectations of 1 Canadian
cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its debt was little changed at $7.26 billion at the end of
September. Three ratings have downgraded Teck's credit rating to
junk in the past two months, blaming weak commodity prices and
heavy capital spending.
($1 = 1.3119 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver. Additional reporting
by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
David Gregorio)