Defensives keep Britain's FTSE afloat, mid caps dive to 3-week low
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
July 25 Teck Resources Inc, Canada's largest diversified miner, reported a 65 percent drop in second-quarter profit attributable to shareholders on lower coal and metal prices.
Profit fell to C$268 million, or 46 Canadian cents per share, from C$756 million, or C$1.28 per share, in the year-earlier period.
Adjusted profit fell 53 percent to C$312 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share.
Revenue fell 7 percent to C$2.6 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 64 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$2.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Copper sales fell 2 percent to C$731 million due to a decline in copper prices.
Coal sales dropped 7 percent on lower prices. The company also said zinc volumes slipped due to seasonal fluctuations at the Red Dog mine in Alaska.
Teck had previously said there would be a one-time after-tax charge of C$34 million as a result of a new collective agreement at its Trail facility in British Columbia.
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
CAPE TOWN, June 6 South Africa's tourist hub of Cape Town was braced for its worst winter storm in 30 years on Tuesday and had closed schools and activated emergency protocols with flash floods, heavy rain and mudslides expected within hours, city officials said.