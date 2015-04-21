BRIEF-Pennymac Mortgage enters into amended, restated master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - on April 28, co through units, entered into second amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing
April 21 Canadian diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd cut its twice-yearly dividend by two-thirds as prices for both steel-making coal and copper remain depressed amid declining demand.
The miner cut its twice-yearly dividend to 15 Canadian cents per share from 45 Canadian cents.
Net profit attributable to shareholders fell slightly to C$68 million ($55.5 million), or 12 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter ending March from C$69 million a year earlier.
Revenue at Vancouver-based Teck, the world's second-largest exporter of seaborne steel-making coal, fell nearly 3 percent to C$2.02 billion. ($1 = 1.2243 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* USD Partners LP - Increased quarterly cash distribution to $0.335 per unit