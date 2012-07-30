MADRID, July 30 Spanish oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas said on Monday it has signed a $800 million contract to build part of a petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia that is expected to open in 2015.

The firm was awarded the contract for the Chem-III project, in the Jubail Industrial City II, by Sadara Chemical Company, a joint venture between Saudi Arabian Oil and the Dow Chemical Company.

Tecnicas Reunidas is expected to report its first-half results on Tuesday.