BRIEF-Venustech Group's share trade to resume on May 2
April 28 Venustech Group Inc * Says share trade to resume on May 2 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oSNbc8 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Dec 22 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :
* Says acquires a 13.04 pct stake in its unit Ribes SpA from SEC Servizi S.cons.p.A. for 3.53 million euros ($4.3 million)
* Following the acquisition, it reached a 91.3 pct stake in Ribes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8167 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 Venustech Group Inc * Says share trade to resume on May 2 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oSNbc8 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it swings to net loss of 858.6 million yuan ($124.62 million) in Q1 versus net profit of 119.3 million yuan year ago