BRIEF-Profile Systems and Software SA proposes no dividend for FY 2016
Profile Systems And Software SA proposes no dividend for FY 2016
Dec 17 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it completed acquisition of a 67.5 pct stake in Assicom SpA and a 100 pct stake in Infonet s.r.l. from Capitolo 11 SpA and Quaranta Holding SpA
* pct stake in Infonet s.r.l. was acquired by the company's unit Ribes SpA
* The total price of acquisition was 60.3 million euros ($75.2 million)
* Capitolo 11 and Quaranta Holding will remain shareholders of Assicom with stakes of 10 pct and 22.5 pct respectively
Assicom operates as credit advisor and manages two units: Infonet S.r.l. and Creditreform Ticino SA

($1 = 0.8023 euros)
HONG KONG, April 21 State-owned China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said on Friday first-quarter profit surged 79 percent as it focused on its 4G mobile broadband service, while its fixed-line segment maintained steady growth.