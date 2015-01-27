Jan 27 Tecnotree Oyj :

* Tecnotree has agreed to split a LatAm delivery project into two projects

* Agreed to split $30.5 million delivery project with a Latin American operator group, which was announced on Dec. 20, 2011, into two projects

* Says first project is reaching its completion and will be finalized during first half of 2015

* Says first project is worth $13.2 million and consists of optimization to a prepaid platform and delivery of an order management platform

* Agreed phasing shall lower order backlog by $17.3 million

* Agreed phasing does not affect guidance given for fiscal years 2014 or 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)