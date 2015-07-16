NEW YORK, July 16 TECO Energy shares jumped in afternoon trading on Thursday after a report said the S&P 500 component was putting itself up for sale.

TECO, a holding company for regulated utilities with a market capitalization of nearly $5 billion, has opened itself up to buyers, according to energy industry news website SparkSpread, which cited two industry sources.

TECO's shares jumped as much as 16.5 percent in afternoon trading to $21.65. The stock was recently up 14.5 percent at $21.28 in nearly eight times the average volume of the past 10 days.

Morgan Stanley is said to be advising TECO, according to the report. Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters has not been able to independently verify the SparkSpread story. TECO was not immediately available for comment.

Trading in TECO Energy's options surged to 6,400 contracts, more than sixty times what is normal, according to Trade Alert data.

Calls betting on the shares rising above $20 by Aug. 21 were the busiest with volume of 3,800 contracts traded. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Saqib Ahmed and Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)