NEW YORK, July 16 TECO Energy shares
jumped in afternoon trading on Thursday after a report said the
S&P 500 component was putting itself up for sale.
TECO, a holding company for regulated utilities with a
market capitalization of nearly $5 billion, has opened itself up
to buyers, according to energy industry news website
SparkSpread, which cited two industry sources.
TECO's shares jumped as much as 16.5 percent in afternoon
trading to $21.65. The stock was recently up 14.5 percent at
$21.28 in nearly eight times the average volume of the past 10
days.
Morgan Stanley is said to be advising TECO, according to the
report. Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Reuters has not been able to independently verify the
SparkSpread story. TECO was not immediately available for
comment.
Trading in TECO Energy's options surged to 6,400 contracts,
more than sixty times what is normal, according to Trade Alert
data.
Calls betting on the shares rising above $20 by Aug. 21 were
the busiest with volume of 3,800 contracts traded.
