Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
April 10 Electronic connector maker TE Connectivity Ltd said it will sell its touch solutions business to private equity firm Gores Group for $380 million.
The business, which makes touch screens and touch computers, had revenue of $413 million in fiscal 2011.
The company, formerly known as Tyco Electronics, also said it will sell its professional services business -- which provides engineering, furnishing and installation services to communication service providers -- to an affiliate of KGP Logistics for $23.5 million.
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.