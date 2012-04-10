* To sell touch screen, professional services units
* Units had a combined revenue of $534 mln in 2011
* Co cuts Q2 outlook due to earnings dilution
April 10 Electronic connector maker TE
Connectivity Ltd said it will sell its non-core touch
screen and TE professional services businesses for $403.5
million.
The company, formerly known as Tyco Electronics, will sell
the touch screen business to private equity firm Gores Group for
$380 million and the professional services unit to KGP Logistics
for $23.5 million.
TE Connectivity cut its second-quarter outlook as it expects
to record a $20 million loss from the two transactions.
"They (the deals) do not move the needle much in terms of
changing the longer-term story," Macquarie analyst Mike Wood
told Reuters.
The businesses being sold had a combined revenue of $534
million in fiscal 2011. TE Connectivity had $14.34 billion
revenue in 2011.
Both the units were low-margin businesses for the company,
Wood said, adding that the company told him it expects the deal
to reduce full-year earnings by 11 cents a share.
The touch business is a supplier of touch screens and
computers under the Elo TouchSystems brand, while the
professional services division provides engineering and
installation services to communication service providers.
TE Connectivity will classify the two businesses as
discontinued operations from the second quarter, results of
which are expected on April 25.
It expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of 62-66 cents a
share, down from its earlier forecast of 64-68 cents a share.
TE Connectivity expects revenue of $3.15-$3.25 billion for
the quarter, below its earlier outlook of $3.3-$3.4 billion.
Analysts expected profit of 66 cents a share and revenue of
$3.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last week, the company - which was spun off from Tyco
International in 2007 - completed the $2.03 billion
acquisition of Deutsch Group SAS which would boost its presence
in the defense and industrial transportation sectors.
TE Connectivity shares, which have risen 10 percent so far
this year, were trading up slightly at $34.88 on Tuesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.