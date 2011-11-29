* TE Connectivity to buy Deutsch from France's Wendel
* Deutsch to add $0.20 to adj EPS in FY 2013
* Deal to be funded via cash and debt
By A. Ananthalakshmi
Nov 29 TE Connectivity Ltd is to
buy Deutsch Group SAS, a maker of heavy-duty electronic
connectors, for about 1.55 billion euros ($2.06 billion) as it
looks to expand its presence in the defence and industrial
transportation markets.
TE Connectivity, formerly known as Tyco Electronics, said
Deutsch Group was on its radar for a long time before it entered
into exclusive talks with its owner -- French investment group
Wendel -- to finalize the deal.
"We have had an eye on this particular property for a long
time and it became available now," CEO Tom Lynch told Reuters in
an interview. "There isn't anything out there in the
connectivity space anywhere near this attractive."
Deutsch, founded in 1938, makes interconnectors for defence,
civil aerospace, autosport, offshore and recreational vehicles.
The company, with over 3,600 employees worldwide, is expected to
generate revenue of about $670 million in 2011.
TE Connectivity, which makes over 500,000 electronic
components for the automotive and communication industries,
expects the deal to add to its earnings by about 20 cents a
share in fiscal 2013, excluding acquisition-related costs. The
company had annual revenue of over $14 billion for fiscal 2011.
Wendel SA, which bought Deutsch in 2006 from the founding
family in the United States, said it would receive net proceeds
of 954 million euros from the sale.
It has holdings in several European industrial companies,
including Saint-Gobain, Stahl and Legrand.
Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based TE Connectivity will fund
the transaction equally via cash and new debt.
It will file for regulatory approval in Europe and
the United States and expects to close the acquisition in the
June quarter.
CEO Lynch said the company would go after deals in the
industrial and energy markets if an attractive target comes
along, but right now it is focused on closing the Deutsch deal.
Earlier this month, TE Connectivity -- which was spun off
from Tyco International in 2007 -- said demand was soft in some
of its markets and forecast 2012 sales below Wall Street
estimates.
The company had then said it cut about 3,000 jobs over the
past 100 days, in a mix of temporary and permanent reductions.