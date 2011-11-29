* TE Connectivity to buy Deutsch from France's Wendel

* Deutsch to add $0.20 to adj EPS in FY 2013

* Deal to be funded via cash and debt

By A. Ananthalakshmi

Nov 29 TE Connectivity Ltd is to buy Deutsch Group SAS, a maker of heavy-duty electronic connectors, for about 1.55 billion euros ($2.06 billion) as it looks to expand its presence in the defence and industrial transportation markets.

TE Connectivity, formerly known as Tyco Electronics, said Deutsch Group was on its radar for a long time before it entered into exclusive talks with its owner -- French investment group Wendel -- to finalize the deal.

"We have had an eye on this particular property for a long time and it became available now," CEO Tom Lynch told Reuters in an interview. "There isn't anything out there in the connectivity space anywhere near this attractive."

Deutsch, founded in 1938, makes interconnectors for defence, civil aerospace, autosport, offshore and recreational vehicles. The company, with over 3,600 employees worldwide, is expected to generate revenue of about $670 million in 2011.

TE Connectivity, which makes over 500,000 electronic components for the automotive and communication industries, expects the deal to add to its earnings by about 20 cents a share in fiscal 2013, excluding acquisition-related costs. The company had annual revenue of over $14 billion for fiscal 2011.

Wendel SA, which bought Deutsch in 2006 from the founding family in the United States, said it would receive net proceeds of 954 million euros from the sale.

It has holdings in several European industrial companies, including Saint-Gobain, Stahl and Legrand.

Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based TE Connectivity will fund the transaction equally via cash and new debt.

It will file for regulatory approval in Europe and the United States and expects to close the acquisition in the June quarter.

CEO Lynch said the company would go after deals in the industrial and energy markets if an attractive target comes along, but right now it is focused on closing the Deutsch deal.

Earlier this month, TE Connectivity -- which was spun off from Tyco International in 2007 -- said demand was soft in some of its markets and forecast 2012 sales below Wall Street estimates.

The company had then said it cut about 3,000 jobs over the past 100 days, in a mix of temporary and permanent reductions.