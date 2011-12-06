* Sees FY2012 adjusted EPS $3.10 to $3.40
* Auto markets strong, telecom and industrial soft: CEO
* Sees FY2015 adjusted EPS $5.50 to $6 on $20 bln sales
* Shares up 0.4 pct
Dec 6 Connector maker TE Connectivity Ltd affirmed its 2012 sales and profit forecast on Tuesday
and said it aimed for at least $20 billion in sales by its 2015
fiscal year.
The maker of electronic connectors used in cars and
consumer electronics reiterated its November forecast that
calls for fiscal 2012 adjusted profit per share of $3.10 to
$3.40 on sales of $14.3 billion to $14.9 billion.
Analysts expect a profit of $3.27 per share on sales of
$14.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which gets about 30 percent of its revenue
from the auto sector, said that business remained strong, but
telecommunications and industrial markets are a little soft.
"Order trends are about where they were a month ago," Chief
Executive Officer Tom Lynch told an investor meeting. "I wish
they were a little stronger but they're steady."
Lynch also said he expected the company's sales to reach
$20 billion by fiscal 2015, which starts in late 2014, through
growth in emerging markets, acquisitions and by expanding its
industrial business and improving its consumer electronics
business.
Energy and industrial markets will account for $6.5 billion
of that $20 billion by 2015, Lynch said, adding that he is not
focused on acquisitions but may rely on deals to broaden the
company's industrial product portfolio.
TE Connectivity forecast fiscal 2015 adjusted earnings of
$5.50 to $6, saying it would expand its profit margins in the
intervening years. Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S analyst estimates
are not available that far in the future.
TE Connectivity's 2012 forecast excludes any impact from
its proposed $2 billion acquisition of Deutsch Group SAS from
French investment group Wendel .
Deutsch makes electronic connectors for harsh environments
that would expand TE's presence in defense and industrial
transportation markets.
TE Connectivity shares were up 0.4 percent at $32.20 in
midday trading.